Samstag, 22 August 2020 | 34.235

Die Menschenrechte ... das Ambigram ...

die Politische Ausstellung ... 'Love Hate' ...

'Steel 2020' ... von und mit Mia Florentine Weiss ...



'The Love Hate Sculpture Artwork in public space ...

stands for a change of perspective ...



and the vision to transform the omnipresent hatred in the world ...

into love ... turn hate into love ...'



the pan-European project will be shown as a double installation ...

in Berlin opposite FUTURIUM ... in Brussels and in Prague ...



as well as in the other Love / Hate Installations ...

during the German presidency of the European Union in 2020 ...



a cultural political intervention that transcends borders ...

as a sign of democratic dialogue and lived town-twinning ...



www.love-hate.org ...

www.mia-florentine-weiss.com ...



@lovehateproject ...

@miaflorentineweiss ...



'We thank our partners and supporters ...

European Parliament ... CULT ...



Committee for Culture and Education Brussels ...

Senate Chancellory Berlin ... Berlin Partner ...



Federal Foreign Office ...

Studio Mia Florentine Weiss ...'



Monogramm ... Ambigram ... Triagram ...

daran sieht man warum das mit der Gewaltenteilung so schwierig ist ...



*



das Afrikanisch Nachbarschaftliche Europa ...

Deutsche und ... die Buddhisten Hindusisten Brahmaisten Dalailamisten ...



das Po-litische Thema ...

Bildung / Erziehung / Führung ...







