Samstag, 15 Juni 2019 | 24.166
Andreas Voßkuhle und ... sein Verstand ...
so ist das nunmal ...
wenn alles Scheiße ist ...
der Verstand im Arsch ...
und der Arsch offen ...
Seite drucken
Kommentare
Keine Kommentare
Kommentar hinzufügen
This item is closed, it's not possible to add new comments to it or to vote on it
Navigation
<
Juni 2019
>
Mo
Di
Mi
Do
Fr
Sa
So
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Archiv
Aktuelles
Suche
Impressum
Herausgeber
& Kontakt
RSS