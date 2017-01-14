Samstag, 14 Januar 2017 | 02.014

DRIFTWOOD ... Photographs by Christian Reister ...

and his gallery FENSTER61 ... in Mitte von Berlin ... TorStraße61 ...

photozine in galleryscene ... www.reister-images.de ...



'grainy black-and-white images are expressions of spontaneous snapshots ...

of Berlin's sometimes strange nightlife ...



photographs taken in clubs ... at take-out counters around the corner ...

in traditional rustic bars ... and or on the subway ...



Christian Reister captures party animals and the occasional monkey suit wearer ...

'Yes indeed ... dit is Berlin' ...



he shows the remains of the party ... the collateral damages left behind ...

by those cursed with the duty to have fun ...



photographs taken on and off ... of different evenings ... wonderfully melancholic ...

that together become one big blurry night in Berlin ...



he has captured this other side of Berlin's nightlife ...

in his photobook 'Alle Katzen grau' ... at night all cats are gray ...



he takes a trip through the night to places that look so foreign ...

yet they are in this same city ...



he shows a world beyond the hip clubs ... crowded bars ... popular streets ...

beyond youth culture ... beyond techno parties ... beyond boundaries ...



dusky photographs taken in the deep mist of nightly strolls through the park ...

shiny white swans floating on deep blue water...



glances through windows into Berlin's dimly lit apartments ...

portraits interspersed with occasional blurry snapshots of the capital's nightlife ...



Christian Reister's subjects tell of the diverse range of his nightly encounters and observations

black and white and dark and full of mistery ...



the narrative leads to a Berlin by night with infinite streets ...

where he stayed in suspense about what might happen around ...



salacious glimpses of private moments through ungarded windows ...

vie for attention with overstimulated acts of public exhibitionism ...



revellers reel across the dance floor ...

may-be it's the photographer himself who is whirling through the night' ...



